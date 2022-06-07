Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 92,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

