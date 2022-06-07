Zacks: Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). PLAYSTUDIOS posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

MYPS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 645,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,674. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $743.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of -1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $62,181.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 140,600 shares of company stock valued at $725,786.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

