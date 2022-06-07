Zacks: Analysts Expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Analysts predict that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.29 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $84.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million.

VLNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLNS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 77,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06. Valens has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

