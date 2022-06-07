Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.19. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.00 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.