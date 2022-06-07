Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) to post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.19. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.00 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.