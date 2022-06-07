Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $44.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.80 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $42.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $178.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.20 billion to $179.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $186.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.91 billion to $188.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,330. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.