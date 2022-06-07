Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. The business had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $98,295,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

