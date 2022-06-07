Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.16. Koppers reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Koppers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,638. Koppers has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

