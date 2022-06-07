Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,492,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,984,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVEI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.03. 6,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

