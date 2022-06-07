Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 143,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,299. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,847,231. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

