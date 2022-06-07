Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PG&E.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

PG&E stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. 21,436,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,140,748. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 174.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,859,000 after buying an additional 3,204,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.