Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.07 million. Radius Health posted sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $237.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $252.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.04 million, with estimates ranging from $227.92 million to $318.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 416.4% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,219 shares during the last quarter.

RDUS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 900,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,683. The company has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

