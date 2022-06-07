Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 57,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,440. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.