Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $539.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $539.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.50 million and the lowest is $531.50 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARGO traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

