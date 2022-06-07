Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.07 billion. CarMax posted sales of $7.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $33.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.25 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.89 billion to $35.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.51. 853,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. CarMax has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

