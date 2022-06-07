Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

SYY opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,474,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,373,000 after buying an additional 170,288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

