Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $201.00 price target on the industrial products company's stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEX’s first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6% and 4.1% each. IDEX is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio, strengthening end markets and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Its acquisition of KZvalve is expected to boost its position in the agricultural product market. For 2022, it anticipates organic sales growth of 6-8% from the year-ago reported figure. Earnings are expected to be $7.50-$7.63, implying a rise from $6.30 in 2021. However, supply-chain issues, cost inflation and pandemic-led problems might affect the company. High corporate expenses add to its woes. The impacts of unfavorable movements of foreign currencies are predicted to hurt sales in the second quarter and during 2022. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $195.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.19. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $179.30 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

