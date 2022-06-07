Zacks Investment Research Downgrades monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.14.

MNDY opened at $114.94 on Friday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

