Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.71.

Shares of PRFT opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.