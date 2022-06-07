Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to Sell

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,030. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.