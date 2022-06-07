ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $331,771.38 and $18.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00304966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00072530 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006190 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

