Zelwin (ZLW) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. Zelwin has a market cap of $28.91 million and $111,511.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zelwin

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

