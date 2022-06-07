Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. 182,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $90,861,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

