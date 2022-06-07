Zilliqa Market Cap Tops $637.55 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $637.55 million and $164.65 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00217403 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $612.94 or 0.02030637 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002277 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00276887 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,173,936,818 coins and its circulating supply is 12,882,469,665 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

