Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.18% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $116,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. 16,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

