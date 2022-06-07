ZKSpace Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $867,421.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.55 or 0.00781885 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 274.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00086390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00387848 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

