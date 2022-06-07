ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Hits $4.55 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $239,981.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00888032 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 273.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00089093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00399069 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 176,963,996 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

