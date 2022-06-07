Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. 58,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,291. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.47.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,377. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

