ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is KCL Capital L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.14% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $35,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $254,231,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,916 shares of company stock worth $94,003,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 47,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,657. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

