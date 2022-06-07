Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

