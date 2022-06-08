-$0.04 EPS Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 3,551,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.31. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

