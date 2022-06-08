-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Artelo Biosciences.

ARTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

