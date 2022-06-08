-$0.05 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,638. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

