-$0.06 EPS Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 1,146,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,559. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,779.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 400,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.