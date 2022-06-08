$0.10 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.17. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,299. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $160,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Hallett bought 100,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $4,596,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 292,934 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $387,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

