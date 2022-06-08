-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Alaunos Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaunos Therapeutics.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

NASDAQ:TCRT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,339. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

