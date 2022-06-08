$0.21 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. 286,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

