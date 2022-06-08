-$0.26 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Design Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DSGN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 105,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

