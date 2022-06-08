-$0.29 EPS Expected for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

PBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $1.38 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.