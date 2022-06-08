$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.45. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,965,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $3,106,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,251 shares of company stock worth $13,573,874. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $45.50 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

