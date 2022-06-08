-$0.43 EPS Expected for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.22). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.90. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,732,123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

