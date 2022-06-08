$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Limestone Bancorp (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.