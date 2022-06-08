-$0.51 EPS Expected for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Immuneering posted earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 2,651.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,269. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Keating purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,451 shares of company stock valued at $123,501 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

