$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. AFC Gamma posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,183 shares of company stock worth $401,671 in the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 231,260 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFCG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 147,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,363. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

