-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the period.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 40,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. MacroGenics has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.