$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.19. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 534,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,178. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,493,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

