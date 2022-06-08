$1.27 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.29. NVIDIA reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $473.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.