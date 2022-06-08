$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LHC Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in LHC Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.86. 9,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,217. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.