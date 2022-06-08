$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LHC Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in LHC Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.86. 9,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,217. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

