$10.00 Million in Sales Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) will post $10.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year sales of $19.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 million to $22.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.39 million, with estimates ranging from $5.29 million to $55.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

DARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,131. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

