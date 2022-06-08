111,903 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Studio Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $21.78.

