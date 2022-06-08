126,233 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sender Co & Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KWEB traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,461,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $71.47.

